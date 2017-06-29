Should the Cleveland Cavaliers trade Kyrie Irving?
We have all heard the rumors of the Cleveland Cavaliers' interest in signing Paul George after being easily defeated in the 2017 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors. The obvious trading piece for the Cavs has been Kevin Love , who hasn't seemed to fit into the system put in place.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
