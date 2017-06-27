Shootaround: Will George Give Wall, Wizards A Shot?
Wall trying to get George to push for Wizards trade -- The Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets have all at one point or another the last few weeks had interest in trading for Paul George. It appears the Washington Wizards can join that list as their star guard, John Wall, is leading a charge to get the team to trade for George.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBA.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC