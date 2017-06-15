RISE: Secret Service has no tapes; Sessions questions; Warriors are champs
The U.S. Secret Service says it doesn't have any recordings or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump's White House. The agency's response comes as Trump has been coy about whether any tapes exist of his private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|19 hr
|Makes pharts
|4
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
