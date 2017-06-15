Restaurant inspection details for Cleveland, Cuyahgoa County; home sales details for May;...
Restaurant inspection details for Cleveland, Cuyahgoa County; home sales details for May; coming back from 3-1 down in NBA playoffs: Numbers in the News Coming back from down 3 games to 1 in NBA playoffs, restaurant inspections and home sales are part of this week's Numbers in the News. Coming back from down 3 games to 1 in NBA playoffs, restaurant inspections and home sales are part of this week's Numbers in the News.( CLEVELAND, Ohio - Restaurants where the most food violations were found in Cleveland and throughout Cuyahoga County, recent home sales details for every place in Cuyahoga County, and LeBron James and other NBA playoff numbers were some of the Numbers in the News last week at cleveland.com/datacentral.
