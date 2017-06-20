REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers working on trade scenarios for Chicagoa Read Story Dave "Dino" DeNatale

REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers working o...

MAY 12: Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at The Quicken Loans Arena on May 12, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. CLEVELAND - ESPN's Marc Stein has reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are working on 'multi-team trade scenarios' to try to acquire Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler.

