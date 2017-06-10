Referees say 'my bad' over mysterious...

Referees say 'my bad' over mysterious Draymond Green technicals...

Two NBA officials who worked Game 4 of the Finals insisted that Draymond Green was not called for a technical foul in the first quarter of the Cavaliers' 137-116 win and took responsibility for the confusion. It appeared that Green was assessed a technical by referee John Goble for arguing after Goble called him for a loose-ball foul with 1:55 left in the first quarter.

