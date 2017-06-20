Raptors president Ujiri insists Kyle Lowry wants to remain in Toronto
Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland. Masai Ujiri insists all-star point guard Lowry wants to stay in Toronto.The Raptors president was responding to a media report that said Lowry, who will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, has "zero interest" in remaining in Toronto.
