Raptors president Ujiri insists Kyle Lowry wants to remain in Toronto

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland. Masai Ujiri insists all-star point guard Lowry wants to stay in Toronto.The Raptors president was responding to a media report that said Lowry, who will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, has "zero interest" in remaining in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.