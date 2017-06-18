Paul George would like to sign with Lakers in free agency after 2017-18 season, according to report
Indiana Pacers Paul George and Myles Turner react in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 23. Indiana Pacers Paul George and Myles Turner react in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 23. Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical reported that George's agent, Aaron Mintz, has told Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard that he plans to opt out of his contract after the 2017-18 season. Further, George let it be known that he would like to sign with the Lakers in free agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC