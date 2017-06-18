Paul George would like to sign with L...

Paul George would like to sign with Lakers in free agency after 2017-18 season, according to report

3 hrs ago

Indiana Pacers Paul George and Myles Turner react in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 23. Indiana Pacers Paul George and Myles Turner react in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 23. Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical reported that George's agent, Aaron Mintz, has told Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard that he plans to opt out of his contract after the 2017-18 season. Further, George let it be known that he would like to sign with the Lakers in free agency.

Chicago, IL

