NBA rumors: Carmelo Anthony to Cavaliers after Knicks buyout?
After years of rumors connecting Carmelo Anthony to LeBron James , the friends could finally play together as quickly as next season through an unconventional route: The Knicks buying out Anthony's deal and cutting ties with nothing in return. While the idea may seem hard to imagine, Stefan Bondy of the Daily News talked to an Eastern Conference executive that believes we're heading toward the Knicks having to buy out Anthony to get him to leave New York.
