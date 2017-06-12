NBA Finals take on a feisty tone, pleasing Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue
Seven technical fouls, one flagrant foul, stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant jawing at each other and several other dustups. For Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue, the physical turn the NBA Finals took in Game 4 is just what he wanted and is the recipe he hopes the Cavaliers will follow for the rest of the series against the Golden State Warriors.
