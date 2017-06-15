LeBron James would pick Michael Jorda...

LeBron James would pick Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson in 3-on-3 dream team

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

LeBron James knows who his dream teammates would be in a 3-on-3 competition at the 2020 Olympics - Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. Jordan and Johnson's names came to James without any hesitation when asked by The Associated Press which past greats he would like to play with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza... 3 min Makes pharts 4
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Jun 4 Bodily phart 4
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb '17 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb '17 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC