LeBron James, Cleveland Indians nab ESPY nominations so, go ahead, vote for them
James is nominated in two awards, including Best NBA Player for the 13th straight time. His dunk off the backboard in Game 4 of the NBA Finals is also matched up against a Russell Westbrook buzzer beater in the bracket-style Best Play category.
