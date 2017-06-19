Lakers Rumors: Ryan West could join Chauncey Billups in the Cavaliers' front office
The craziest NBA offseason in recent memory just got crazier, with the Cleveland Cavaliers parting ways with general manager David Griffin after by far the most successful run in franchise history. As if that wasn't enough of a plot twist, Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical reports that Chauncey Billups is "expected to emerge" as a candidate to be the team's president of basketball operations and hire their next general manager.
