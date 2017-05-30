Kyrie Irving is NBA 2K18's cover athlete

Kyrie Irving is NBA 2K18's cover athlete

12 hrs ago Read more: Fear the Sword

Kyrie Irving has taken advantage of the Cavaliers rise to prominence by becoming one of the most popular players in the league, and it's manifested itself in a new way: he was announced as the cover athlete for this year's iteration of the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K18. This is a smart move for 2K and it represents just how huge Kyrie has become.

