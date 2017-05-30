Kyrie Irving is NBA 2K18's cover athlete
Kyrie Irving has taken advantage of the Cavaliers rise to prominence by becoming one of the most popular players in the league, and it's manifested itself in a new way: he was announced as the cover athlete for this year's iteration of the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K18. This is a smart move for 2K and it represents just how huge Kyrie has become.
