Khloe, Kourtney and Kris cheer on Tristan Thompson and Cleveland Cavaliers at NBA Finals game 4

Khloe Kardashian and her family were all on hand Friday night at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena to cheer on their favorite Cavaliers player, Tristan Thompson . Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian as well as her kids, Mason , 7, and Penelope Disick , 4, were front and center supporting Khloe's boyfriend of nearly one year.

