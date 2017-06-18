Khloe Kardashian Swoons Over 'Yummy' Tristan Thompson On Tropical Getaway
Now that basketball season is over, it's back to living the sweet life! Khloe Kardashian and 'yummy' BF Tristan Thompson hopped on a plane to paradise where they soaked up the sunshine and splashed around in the pool. Did you know that Khloe Kardashian , 32, and Tristan Thompson , 26, are approaching their one-year anniversary?! Life couldn't be sweeter for the couple, who traveled to an exotic undisclosed location where they tanned on a picturesque beach and enjoyed quality time by the pool.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
