Jamie Foxx sings song for Cleveland on a oeJimmy Kimmel Live!a
Jamie Foxx stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night to promote his new film, Baby Driver , which is directed by Edgar Wright and also stars Kevin Spacey and Jon Hamm. Host Jimmy Kimmel praised the film and told Foxx, "I just want to say something very seriously that's a great movie! I mean, it is fantastic!" During their conversation, Jamie and Jimmy talked about the recent NBA Finals, in which the Cleveland Cavaliers, the former NBA champs, lost in 5 games to the Golden State Warriors.
