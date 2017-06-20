Ivan Rabb nearly ended up on the Clev...

Ivan Rabb nearly ended up on the Cleveland Cavaliers

13 hrs ago

California Golden Bears fans who also double as Golden State Warriors will probably flinch at this news: Ivan Rabb was very close to joining LeBron James , Kyrie Irving and the Eastern Conference champions. Cavs thought they had deal for 34th from Kings to draft Cal's Ivan Rabb, source said but it stalled at deadline.Terms were already agreed to Marc Spears of ESPN reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers came very close to landing Rabb on draft night, and that a deal was in place with the Sacramento Kings to trade into the 34th spot and pick Rabb.

Chicago, IL

