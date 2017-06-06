Iman Shumpert won't start in place of...

Iman Shumpert won't start in place of J.R. Smith, says the Cavaliers coach

9 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he has no plans of starting Iman Shumpert of place of J.R. Smith in Game 3. Speculation surfaced that the Cleveland was considering a change in the lineup at shooting guard after Smith went 1-for-6 shooting for three points, two rebounds, zero assists and zero steals in 42 minutes played between Games 1 and 2. Smith made the first basket of the series, a 3-pointer, and has been scoreless since. Lue also said that while the Cavaliers "have to play fast," the team won't attempt to alter its pace of play.

