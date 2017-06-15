How much Cavaliers NBA Finals 2017 ti...

How much Cavaliers NBA Finals 2017 tickets vs. Warriors cost before Monday's Game 5

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers will be back at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Monday for Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals as they try to avoid elimination. The get-in price for fans trying to get into Game 5 is $775.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza... 6 hr Makes pharts 4
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Jun 4 Bodily phart 4
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb '17 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb '17 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC