Has Kevin Durant surpassed LeBron James as the best player in the NBA?
After just two NBA Finals games, Golden State's Kevin Durant is outshining Cleveland's LeBron James -- who is widely considered the best player in the NBA. Durant has been uncanny shooting the ball, completely dominating the Cavaliers on the championship stage with frightening accuracy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC