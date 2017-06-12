Draymond Green takes shot at Cavs with this 'petty' shirt
The Golden State forward "can't forget" LeBron James' "Ultimate Warrior" shirt from last year. He's been thinking up ideas ever since the Cavs superstar had Steph Curry and Klay Thompson tombstone cookies at his Halloween party.
