Destinya s child: Lonzo Ball, Lakers can complete fairy tale in NBA Draft

Will the Lakers select UCLA's Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft? No player has seemed so naturally ordained to play for a certain team since the Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2003 lottery and drafted a hometown hero named LeBron James.

