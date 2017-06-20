David Griffin is out as GM of the Cleveland Cavaliers
David Griffin is out as general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers as the team announced on Monday that the two sides have mutually decided to part ways. Owner Dan Gilbert released a statement saying that the two sides "mutually decided to not extend David's current contract."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC