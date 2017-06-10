Curry, Durant lead Warriors to 2-0 le...

Curry, Durant lead Warriors to 2-0 lead with 132-113 rout

Stephen Curry dribbled every which way and ran a circle around LeBron James, then drove left through the paint and beat him to the rim for a right-handed layup over the star's outstretched arm in a move reminiscent of his recent MVP magic. Steve Kerr got a front-row seat again for the show, delighted to be back on the bench witnessing those signature moments he has seen so many times before.

Chicago, IL

