Confident Cavaliers promise physical "wrestling match" in Game 2

17 hrs ago

Starting with Tyronn Lue on Friday and filtering down to his players on Saturday, the Cavaliers presented a united message to the media this weekend: They must be more physical in Game 2. There are all kinds of box score indications about just how little the Cavaliers disrupted the Warrior offense in Game 1. Probably the two biggest: just four Golden State turnovers and just 16 free throws, despite 51 shots at the rim. The Warriors averaged 14.8 turnovers per game this season, the ninth most in the NBA, and never committed fewer than seven in any of the 94 games that led up to Thursday's series opener.

