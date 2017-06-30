Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Paul George reportedly traded toa Read Story Dave "Dino" DeNatale
MARCH 19: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball while defended by Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. True to form, some big names are being rumored to move, stay, or be traded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC