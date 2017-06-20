Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Is J.R. Smith staying or going? Read Story Dave "Dino" DeNatale

JUNE 07: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a play in the second half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. As I wrote earlier when I ce Cube spilled the potential beans about Chauncey Billups joining the Cavaliers' front office: You just can't make this stuff up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.