Cleveland Cavaliers' owner Dan Gilbert, President Trump and the Chicago Cubs? -- Bill Livingston
When Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert turned up at the White House ceremony this week to salute the Chicago Cubs, a couple of things were wrong with that picture. First of all, don't you usually go to the White House when your own team has won a championship and been invited? Also, the Cubs only got to the Washington celebration because they beat the Cleveland Indians in 10 innings in the seventh game of the 2017 World Series.
