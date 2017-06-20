Cleveland Cavaliers making push to trade for Jimmy Butler
APRIL 23: Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler is a trade target by the Cleveland Cavaliers and other teams around the NBA ahead of the 2017 NBA draft. CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 23: Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler is a trade target by the Cleveland Cavaliers and other teams around the NBA ahead of the 2017 NBA draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC