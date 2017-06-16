Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving renovates dad's house for Father's Day
Kyrie Irving might not have won the NBA Finals, but he did win Father's Day by remodeling his dad's house. Irving recently teamed up with his sister Asia and the Houzz app to fix up the West Orange, N.J. property.
