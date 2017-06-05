Cleveland Cavaliers fall to Goldena
The Cleveland Cavaliers did not score a point over the final three-plus minutes, and a late spurt from small forward Kevin Durant gave the Golden State Warriors a 118-113 victory in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday night. With the win, the Warriors took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series heading into Friday night's Game 4 matchup in Cleveland.
