Cleveland Cavaliers: Could a Finals Loss Bring Paul George to the Land?
With the Warriors crushing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1, could another Finals loss bring Paul George to Cleveland this offseason? Before you think this is just another Cleveland Cavaliers' blogger spewing some hot take, check this tweet of Chris Broussard talking about the same concept. It's a long-shot, but wouldn't the Pacers rather get something for Paul George? Let's think about it this way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC