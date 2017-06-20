Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 options for the third team in a Paul George trade
Apr 23, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is guarded by Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the hunt for superstar Paul George, and they may need another team to help them complete the trade.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
