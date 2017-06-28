Cavs Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Have Strong Interest in Patrick Beverley
While the news surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers so far this offseason has primarily been focused on the Cavs seeking to bring in additional star power, the front office is also focused on adding some much-needed role players to the roster. According to ESPN 's Dave McMenamin, Cavs assistant general manager Koby Altman and the Cavs front office are highly interested in point guard Patrick Beverley .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC