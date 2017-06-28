Cavs Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Have Strong Interest in Patrick Beverley

While the news surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers so far this offseason has primarily been focused on the Cavs seeking to bring in additional star power, the front office is also focused on adding some much-needed role players to the roster. According to ESPN 's Dave McMenamin, Cavs assistant general manager Koby Altman and the Cavs front office are highly interested in point guard Patrick Beverley .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.