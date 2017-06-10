Cavs avoid sweep with 137-116 win in ...

Cavs avoid sweep with 137-116 win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

13 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

The Cleveland Cavaliers avoided a sweep and denied the Golden State Warriors a perfect postseason with a 137-116 win in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals. Game 5 will be Monday, June 12, as the Cavs aim to become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 0-3 deficit in the playoffs.

Chicago, IL

