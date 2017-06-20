Cavaliers part ways with GM David Griffin
Cleveland Cavaliers owner, Dan Gilbert, says David Griffin's, above, contract will not be extended once it expires June 30. David Griffin's run with the Cleveland Cavaliers is over after one championship and three straight trips to the NBA Finals. The general manager and team mutually parted ways on Monday when owner Dan Gilbert said Griffin's contract will not be extended once it expires June 30. "On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Griff for his leadership and many contributions during his time here, including most recently, his role in the franchise's first NBA Championship," Gilbert said in a statement.
