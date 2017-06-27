Cavaliers 49 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Boston Celtics targeting both Paula
DECEMBER 04: Paul George #24 of the Indiana Pacers controls the ball against Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz at EnergySolutions Arena on December 04, 2013 in Salt Lake City, Utah. While the Cavaliers continue to be on radio silence, the Boston Celtics are reportedly trying to add not one, but two All-Stars in this offseason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC