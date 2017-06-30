Andrew Bogut feeling good in recovery from leg injury
When we last saw Andrew Bogut on the NBA stage, he was on the floor at Quicken Loans Arena, grabbing his left shin and cringing in pain. His stint as a rebounder and rim protector to help the Cleveland Cavaliers late in the season and through the 2017 playoffs lasted all of 58 seconds, snuffed by a fractured tibia when he collided with a Miami player in his March 6 debut.
