5 players for the Cavaliers to consider in the 2017 NBA Draft class

The Cleveland Cavaliers should be largely absent from the proceedings when the 2017 NBA Draft takes place in Brooklyn on June 22. For the second year in a row, the Cavs will walk into the draft without a pick in hand, having traded their first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in the January deal that facilitated the Kyle Korver trade. Their second-round pick belongs to the Boston Celtics , the last remnant of the Jarrett Jack trade that cleared cap space for LeBron James .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear the Sword.