2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers Reviews: Deron Williams
The idea of adding Deron Williams to the roster was a good one: A three-time all-star, on a minimum deal, who, while on the backside of his career could have theoretically solidified the Cavs bench, giving them a reliable ball-handler and decision-maker, someone who was also possibly still able to add some scoring to a contender in a limited role. More or less, he was added to control and protect possessions when LeBron was on the bench.
