2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers player reviews: Kyle Korver

On July 7, 2016, less than three weeks after the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals to win their first championship in franchise history, the Cavs were beginning preparations for their title defense. Matthew Dellavedova and Timofey Mozgov were free agents and the Cavs were not planning on bringing either back, so the Cavs wanted be proactive in trying to bring in some additional help headed into the 2017 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear the Sword.