17-year NBA veteran Miller plans to keep on playing

NBA veteran and South Dakota native Mike Miller is under contract with the Denver Nuggets through next season - and is anxious to fulfill that commitment. The 17-year pro returned to his home state Saturday to participate in a basketball clinic in Sioux Falls.

