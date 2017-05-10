Wizards Win Scores NBA Playoffs Ratin...

Wizards Win Scores NBA Playoffs Ratings Rise, 'Hawaii Five-O' Finale Steady

7 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

Thanks to John Wall last night, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to wait a bit longer to find out who they will face in the NBA playoffs ' Eastern Conference Finals. After an extraordinary final-second 3-pointer on ESPN, the Washington Wizards' point guard slapped down the Boston Celtics and moved his team to a Game 7 showdown on Monday.

