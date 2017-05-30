When the bench units come in, the Cavaliers have the upper hand
The glitz and glamour of the 2017 NBA Finals will deservedly focus on the endless amount of superstars that will grace the court to start the game. LeBron James , Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving , Steph Curry, Kevin Love , Klay Thompson , and Draymond Green * long exhale* will undoubtedly be the face of the series, but that doesn't mean the bench doesn't play a huge role.
