Warriors' Brown blending his style in...

Warriors' Brown blending his style into Kerr's foundation

Yesterday

They often hear him arrive at work from upstairs in the Warriors executive offices, the thundering vroom of his Harley Davidson a telltale sign. Mike Brown rolled in on his Bay Area bike - he has another in Cleveland - one day last week, and since the practice he was leading between playoff games would be short, he never bothered to change out of his beige Harley-logo T-shirt and dark jeans.

