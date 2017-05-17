Warriors become just the 5th team to start NBA playoffs 10-0

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, JaVale McGee and Stephen Curry, from left, celebrate from the bench in the closing minutes of the team's 136-100 win over the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. less Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, JaVale McGee and Stephen Curry, from left, celebrate from the bench in the closing minutes of the team's 136-100 win over the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA ... more Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, bottom left, works for a rebound against San Antonio Spurs' Pau Gasol during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.