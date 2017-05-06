Sheriff: "Significant" developments i...

Sheriff: "Significant" developments in couple's 2004 killing

A California sheriff's department announced "significant advancements" Friday in the never-solved 2004 killings of two Christian youth-camp workers found shot to death on an isolated beach. Lindsay Cutshall, who was 22, and her 26-year-old fiance Jason Allen were found shot to death on an isolated Sonoma County beach on August 18, 2004.

