Credit to this man. 35 MIN, 23 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 10-18 FG, 2-6 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- This was the good version of Ibaka, for the most part.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors Republic.