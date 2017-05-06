Practice news & notes: Lowry 'probably doubtful' for Game 4
Down 3-0 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Toronto Raptors sound like a team that knows history and inevitability are against them. No team has ever come back from this deficit, the Raptors haven't looked particularly close to stealing one from the favorites and reigning champions, and Saturday's practice session had the feeling of a wake more than a pep rally.
